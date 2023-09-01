September Starts Unseasonably Hot, Dry

As the calendar turns to September, the first few days will be unreasonably hot. This comes after it was drier, and warmer than normal across Central Kansas in the month of August.
According to the National Weather Service, most of Central Kansas is in severe to extreme drought.
Looking ahead to fall and winter, and an El Niño pattern looks likely, moderate to strong:
- Fall: El Niños tend to favor near to below average temperatures, and near to above average precipitation across
Mid-America.
- Winter: El Niños tend to favor near to above average temperatures, and near to above average precipitation across Mid-America.