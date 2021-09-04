Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 67 °

September Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerSeptember 4, 2021

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Those on the new September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, felony non-support of a child,  burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 2 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,473 criminals have been caught, and 435 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

– – –

Salina’s Most Wanted 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

September Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salin...

September 4, 2021 Comments

Mustangs Easily Run Past Colts in O...

Sports News

September 4, 2021

Third Quarter Dooms South in Loss t...

Sports News

September 3, 2021

Southeast of Saline Blasts Minneapo...

Sports News

September 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Theft Suspect Caught on V...
September 3, 2021Comments
Draft Horse Pull Cancelle...
September 3, 2021Comments
Vehicle Hits Bicycle
September 3, 2021Comments
Health Department: No Riv...
September 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices