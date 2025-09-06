September Most Wanted Online

The new September list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The September list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated escape from custody, making criminal threats, fleeing and eluding, intimidation of a witness, aggravated domestic violence battery, aggravated endangering a child, forgery, theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,919 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted