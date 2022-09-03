Salina, KS

September Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerSeptember 3, 2022

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The September list is online now.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felony weapons charges, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,603 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen.

The most wanted program was founded in July of 2000 through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted

September Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Sal...

