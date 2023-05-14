Seniors Say Goodbye

Smiles, tears, and hugs were mixed in with the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance over the weekend in the Salina area. Hundreds of seniors from multiple schools walked across the stage and received diplomas.

Nearly every senior in Salina and Saline County graduated.

On Saturday seniors at Ell-Saline and at Kansas Wesleyan University graduated.

Sunday seniors at Salina Central High School, Salina South High School, Southeast of Saline High School, and Salina Sacred Heart High School all walked across the stage and graduated.

While seniors will be finished, all other students will still have several days of class left. The last day of classes before summer break at Salina USD 305 schools is Thursday.