Seniors Say Goodbye

Cheers filled the air, mixed in with hugs and a few tears, as high school seniors at three schools graduated into the next phase of their young lives Sunday. There were plenty of smiles as family, friends, and well-wishers bid farewell and adieu to graduating seniors.

Seniors from Salina South and Salina Central celebrated commencement, as did seniors from Southeast of Saline.

South seniors were the first to walk across the stage and graduate in front of an appreciative crowd at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. A short time later seniors at Southeast of Saline did the same, at the school gym in Gypsum. Seniors from Central were the finale. As their names were called the seniors walked across the stage while friends and family cheered.

At the South ceremony, science teacher Kanean Wendell spoke. At the Southeast of Saline ceremony it was science teacher Elane Stein. At the Central Ceremony it was Kansas Wesleyan University’s Director of Athletic Bands Jake Montoya who spoke. Seniors at Ell-Saline High graduated on Saturday.

While seniors are already finished with classes, other students are still counting down the days to the last day of school. Classes will dismiss for the summer later this week.