Seniors Ready to Graduate

Graduation season is underway. Seniors across the area are celebrating commencement this month.

Bethany College got things started two weeks ago, with seniors graduating.

Salina Area Technical College and K-State Salina celebrated graduation this past weekend.

This weekend, on Saturday, Seniors at Kansas Wesleyan University and Ell-Saline High School will graduate. Seniors at Sacred Heart High School will graduate on Sunday.

Seniors at Salina Central, Salina South, and Southeast of Saline will all have another week. They will all graduate on Sunday, May 19th.

While seniors will be finished, all other students will still have several days of class left.