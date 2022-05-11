Seniors Ready to Graduate

Graduation supplies are popular items around the Salina area. This past weekend, and again this coming weekend, multiple schools are hosting commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

This Saturday seniors at Ell-Saline will graduate. Also on Saturday seniors at Kansas Wesleyan University will graduate.

Sunday seniors at Salina Central High School, Salina South High School, Southeast of Saline High School, and Salina Sacred Heart High School will walk across the stage and graduate.

Seniors at Salina Area Technical College and at the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus have all already graduated.

While seniors will be finished, all other students will still have several days of class left.