Seniors Lead The Way In Lions Season Finale Win

Senior Hunter Allison rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Minneapolis Lions to an impressive 58-8 victory over the Ellinwood Eagles to end the 2018 season.

Minneapolis racked up 517 yards of total offense on 31 plays. Senior Tyson Villalpando led the team in carries with 11, while rushing for 74 yards.

The Lions scored on their first four offensive possessions of the game. Senior Tristin Hauck punched in the team’s first touchdown on an 8-yard run less than four minutes into the ballgame to lead, 8-0. On the next drive, Junior Derek Freel would connect on the first of two touchdown passes to Junior Kaden Griffin. The 64-yard touchdown pass with 5:01 left in the first quarter put Minneapolis up, 16-0. The score would remain the same at the end of the quarter.

Villalpando opened the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run just eight seconds in to extend the lead to 24-0. Minutes later, Freel threw the second touchdown pass to Griffin, this one from 17-yards out, to make it, 30-0, with 8:55 left to go before the half. Allison would add a touchdown with a minute left in the second quarter on a 3-yard carry, as the Lions led at the half, 38-0.

Minneapolis began the second half with the football and went 1-play, 65-yards on a scamper from Allison. Allison would add two more touchdowns before the end of the game.

Ellinwood, who was held to 128 yards of total offense, would score with 20 seconds left in the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Junior Kyler Doll to Senior Brandon Carr.

The Lions finished with 384 yards on the ground, while Freel was 3-for-4 through the air for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Minneapolis ended the season with a 4-5 record, the team’s best finish since the 2014 season.