Senior LPGA Debuts at Salina Country Club

The Legends of the LPGA Tour makes its way to the Sunflower State for the Senior LPGA Championship from July 22-24. The event will be contested at Salina Country Club, the first time this venue has ever hosted an LPGA event.

Individuals will compete in a 54-hole, stroke-play format for $400,000 and a winner’s share of $60,000. A cut will be made to the top 45 and ties after 36 holes. Tournament admission is $10 for a single day grounds pass or $20 for all three days. A local qualifying round will take place on Tuesday July 19 and the top two finishers will round out the field.

“The progression of Salina Country Club in the last year has been incredible,” said Tournament Director, Camille Elmore. “The new ownership has rejuvenated the energy in SCC’s environment. To cap off last year’s transition with a major event like the Senior LPGA Championship is really unique and quite special. It is a great example of the grand things Salina Country Club can do for its membership and the community it serves.”

Defending champion Trish Johnson returns to defend her title, as well as defending runner-up Becky Morgan.

“It’s a great feeling to be defending this year,” said Johnson. “Although I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked, playing against the likes of Annika and Karrie Webb feels like the good old days on the LPGA, which I think is what makes this event so special!”

Other notable players are Juli Inkster, Karrie Webb, Laura Davies and, as Johnson mentioned, Annika Sorenstam. Sorenstam makes her Senior LPGA Championship debut after finishing T28 with partner, Madelene Sagstrom, in the DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

“I have never seen the course or been to this area,” said Sorenstam. “I look forward to seeing this part of the country. I’ve played in events the last two weeks, so I look forward to competing and hope to play well.”

The event will be playing for the Love, Chloe Foundation, a local non-profit that works to provide hope for families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

ABOUT SALINA COUNTRY CLUB

With nearby Smoky Hill River cascading along the edge of the property, Salina Country Club was established in 1911 and sits atop Tom White Hill, just east of the city providing an impressive landmark. A 40,000 square-foot clubhouse serves as the area’s hub for social activities, including three dining areas featuring fireplaces and separate bar facilities. A magnificent 18-hole championship golf course offers members and guests with a superb and challenging layout while other club amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a spacious swimming pool with a 163-foot water slide, and fully equipped fitness center.

ABOUT LEGENDS OF THE LPGA

Legends of the LPGA is the official senior tour of the LPGA providing competitive opportunities for LPGA Tour professionals and eligible amateurs, age 45 and over. The tour was founded in 2000 by 25 veteran LPGA Tour professionals with a goal of showcasing the talents of some of the greatest women golfers of all time. Legends of the LPGA members, including 15 LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame members, have combined for over 750 LPGA Tour victories including 84 major championships. Legends of the LPGA has helped raise approximately $24 million for charity.

ABOUT THE LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA’s official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women’s Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.Epson