Senator on KSAL after Viewing Border

After a recent trip to the U.S. / Mexico border, Senator Roger Marshall is telling his constituents that he is seeing a humanitarian crisis in bloom – surrounded by a couple of other layers of concern

Senator Marshall, who recently penned an op-ed for the Topeka Capital Journal, joined in on the KSAL Morning News Monday with a look at some of the numbers he’s seeing.

According to Marshall, in February the U.S. Border Patrol arrested nearly 100,441 individuals, the third-highest month in more than a decade and 45% higher than February during the 2019 border crisis. Migrants arriving at the southern border are testing positive for the coronavirus at between three and 10 times the rate of American citizens.

The number of children in Customs and Border Patrol custody has increased by more than 400%, up to more than 13,000. Holding facilities for minors in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas where he toured are at 363% capacity.

By exploiting the surge of individuals making the journey north, Mexican cartels are making money by assisting many of them across the border. The Texas Department of Public Safety told Senator Marshall that Mexican Cartels are making more money trafficking humans than they do drugs.