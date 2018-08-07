Salina, KS

Now: 86 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 66 °

Senator Moran to Visit Salina

Todd PittengerAugust 7, 2018

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran will visit Salina this week as part of his Kansas Listening Tour. The Senator will host an event on Wednesday.

According to Moran’s office, area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback with the Senator on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation. The issues he focuses on and the work he does in Washington, D.C., are largely based on the conversations he has with Kansans during these town hall meetings.

Throughout his time in Congress, Sen. Moran has made it a priority to stay connected to the people he represents despite a distance of more than 1,000 miles between Capitol Hill and Kansas.

Since his election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Moran has continued to hold town halls in each of Kansas’ 105 counties. Then-Congressman Moran traveled to each of the 69 counties during his annual “Big First Listening Tour.”

Salina Event Details:

When:

Wednesday, August 8

1:15-1:30 p.m. – Information on trade

1:30-2 p.m. – Sen. Moran remarks and Q&A on trade

2-2:30 p.m. – Town hall discussion

 

Where:           

Webster Conference Center

Small Chapel

2601 N. Ohio Street

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Cattle Trapped When Truck Cr...

Multiple animals became trapped when a truck hauling 65 head of cattle crashed southeast of Salina e...

August 7, 2018 Comments

House Damaged by Pellet Gun

Kansas News

August 7, 2018

$15-Million Dollar Scam

Kansas News

August 7, 2018

Salina Parks & Recreation Mast...

Kansas News

August 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

House Damaged by Pellet G...
August 7, 2018Comments
$15-Million Dollar Scam
August 7, 2018Comments
Salina Parks & Recre...
August 7, 2018Comments
Primary Election Day Tues...
August 7, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH