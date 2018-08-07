Senator Moran to Visit Salina

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran will visit Salina this week as part of his Kansas Listening Tour. The Senator will host an event on Wednesday.

According to Moran’s office, area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback with the Senator on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation. The issues he focuses on and the work he does in Washington, D.C., are largely based on the conversations he has with Kansans during these town hall meetings.

Throughout his time in Congress, Sen. Moran has made it a priority to stay connected to the people he represents despite a distance of more than 1,000 miles between Capitol Hill and Kansas.

Since his election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Moran has continued to hold town halls in each of Kansas’ 105 counties. Then-Congressman Moran traveled to each of the 69 counties during his annual “Big First Listening Tour.”

Salina Event Details:

When:

Wednesday, August 8

1:15-1:30 p.m. – Information on trade

1:30-2 p.m. – Sen. Moran remarks and Q&A on trade

2-2:30 p.m. – Town hall discussion

Where:

Webster Conference Center

Small Chapel

2601 N. Ohio Street