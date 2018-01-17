Senate To Reconsider Brownback Nomination

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is getting a second chance to become an ambassador.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to take up Brownback’s nomination to be Ambassador-At-Large for International Religious Freedom on Thursday. No confirmation vote has been scheduled for the full Senate.

President Donald Trump formally renominating Brownback to become ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The governor was originally nominated for the position last July, but he did not receive a confirmation vote in the U.S. Senate before the end of the year.

During Senate hearings last year, some Democratic lawmakers criticized Brownback over his record on LGBT rights.