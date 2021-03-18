Senate Majority Leader Steps Back For Investigation

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2021

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is stepping back from most of his legislative duties following his DUI arrest.

The Wichita lawmaker says the assistant senate majority leader will take on most of his formal duties until the legal matter is resolved. Suellentrop, who was arrested earlier this week in Topeka, released a statement expressing his regret that the incident has caused a distraction for Senate colleagues and staff.

Suellentrop was arrested earlier this week and booked for DUI and fleeing law enforcement.He is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate-70 in Topeka and leading Capitol Police on a brief pursuit.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Senate Majority Leader Steps Back F...

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is stepping back from most of his legislative duties ...

March 18, 2021 Comments

Tax Deadline Pushed Back to May

Top News

March 18, 2021

7 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

COVID-19 Top News

March 17, 2021

State Hemp Advisory Board To Discus...

Farming News

March 17, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Senate Majority Leader St...
March 18, 2021Comments
Bridge Removal Begins Mon...
March 17, 2021Comments
Salina Gardeners Await Pl...
March 17, 2021Comments
Statewide Rental, Utility...
March 17, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices