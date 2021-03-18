Senate Majority Leader Steps Back For Investigation

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is stepping back from most of his legislative duties following his DUI arrest.

The Wichita lawmaker says the assistant senate majority leader will take on most of his formal duties until the legal matter is resolved. Suellentrop, who was arrested earlier this week in Topeka, released a statement expressing his regret that the incident has caused a distraction for Senate colleagues and staff.

Suellentrop was arrested earlier this week and booked for DUI and fleeing law enforcement.He is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate-70 in Topeka and leading Capitol Police on a brief pursuit.