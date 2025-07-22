Sen. Marshall Says Obama Led Effort to Discredit Trump’s 2016 Win

U. S. Senator Roger Marshall joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a look at a range of topics including recent allegations of high level misconduct by the Barack Obama administration.

Over the weekend, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard alleged that the Obama White House led the effort to “manufacture intelligence” that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Senator Marshall told the audience he believes the former president was steering the plan to discredit the Trump administration.

