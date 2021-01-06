Sen. Marshall asks for Prayer over Congress, Proceedings

The results of the 2020 presidential election are set to be ratified today in Washington D.C.. Newly sworn in Senator Roger Marshall, Kansas has vowed to join a number of Republicans on Wednesday to contest the electoral college certification process. Senator Marshall tells KSAL News he’s put plenty of time in contemplating his decision.

Senator Marshall joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra and gave listeners a look behind the scenes at how the process could roll out Wednesday afternoon as results from some narrowly won states are contested, like Arizona.

Each challenge could prompt more debate in the House and Senate, followed by votes in each chamber.

Senator Marshall asked for listeners to pray for our nation’s leaders and over the proceedings as well.

President Trump is scheduled to address thousands of Americans in D.C. today as many have gathered to show their support by marching in the “Save America Rally.”