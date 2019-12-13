Semi Truck Over Turns in Geary County

A Missouri semi driver was sent to the hospital in Junction City after a Geary County crash on Interstate-70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Matthias E. Smith, 34, Grandview, MO, was traveling westbound on I-70 in a 2015 International Power Unit semi and was passing another semi truck when Smith’s truck went over the fog line and struck an electric sign board before losing its left front tire.

The semi went into the median and over turned going in to the east bound lanes. Smith suffered a minor injury and was sent to the Geary County Hospital. He was buckled up.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Thursday at I-70 mile post 310 in Geary County.