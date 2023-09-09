Semi Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes

A driver was injured when he crashed his semi while trying to avoid a deer on Interstate 135 near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Luis Manzano-Reyes was driving a 2020 Peterbilt semi pulling a tailer headed south on I-135. He swerved to miss a deer, entered s ditch, then steered back onto the road and overturned. The truck and trailer came to rest on I-135 under the McReynolds Road Overpass.

Manzano-Reyes suffered suspected serious injuries, He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 2:20 Saturday morning on I-135 southbound, about five miles South of Salina