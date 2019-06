No one was hurt when a semi side-swiped a school bus with 2 adults and 13 students onboard it south of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Blue Bird School Bus an a 1998 Peterbilt Semi were both headed south. As the school bus was passing the semi, the semi swerved into it and sideswiped the bus.

The accident happened at around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 135, about a mile south of the Mentor Road Exit in Saline County.