The rollover of a tractor trailer truck has prompted the closure of a portion of Interstate 70 west of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 6:30 a semi rolled over, blocking westbound lanes on I70 in Lincoln County. The rollover is in the area of mile marker 233.

Traffic is currently being re-routed north to K-18 Highway.

There are possible injuries in the rollover.