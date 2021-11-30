Salina, KS

Semi Overturns, Cattle Killed

KSAL StaffNovember 30, 2021

Eight steers are dead after a semi truck overturned early Tuesday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the situation occurred at 12:47 a.m., just north of I-70 on U.S. Highway 81 and a quarter mile south of the county line.

A 2006 tan Peterbilt truck with 32 steers on board left the roadway and overturned. Seven steers died in the crash, and another one had to be put down afterward.

The driver, 27-year-old Dustin Bohannon of South Haven, complained of back pain but refused treatment. He was also arrested for driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

