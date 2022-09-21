Salina, KS

Semi Goes on Wild Ride

Todd PittengerSeptember 21, 2022

A n Iowa man  was hurt when a semi he was driving went on a wild ride in central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Rodney Keller from Hartley, Iowa, was driving a Western Star semi pulling a trailer headed east on K 156 Highway in Ellsworth County. The truck drifted off the right hand side of the road and struck a bridge rail before traveling down a steep embankment. It then went up a hill, went airborne at the hill-crest, then back down another steep embankment, before coming to rest in a soybean field.

The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital in Ellsworth with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at around 1:45 on  K-156 Highway at mile marker 164 in Ellsworth County.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

