Semi Goes on Wild Ride

A n Iowa man was hurt when a semi he was driving went on a wild ride in central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Rodney Keller from Hartley, Iowa, was driving a Western Star semi pulling a trailer headed east on K 156 Highway in Ellsworth County. The truck drifted off the right hand side of the road and struck a bridge rail before traveling down a steep embankment. It then went up a hill, went airborne at the hill-crest, then back down another steep embankment, before coming to rest in a soybean field.

The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital in Ellsworth with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at around 1:45 on K-156 Highway at mile marker 164 in Ellsworth County.