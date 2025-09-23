Semi Donated to Salina Tech

A Salina manufacturer has made a generous donation to a Salina school’s truck driving program.

According to Salina Area Technical College, Great Plains Manufacturing has gifted a semi-truck to the school’s Commercial Truck Driving Program.

Salina Tech’s Commercial Truck Driving program uses a broad curriculum that blends online instruction with over the road driving education. The CDL driver training program will teach you everything you need to know to start a new career in just 6 or 8 weeks. The comprehensive program covers preparation, pre-inspection, vehicle systems, and hazard awareness.

The addition of the truck will allow students even more hands-on training opportunities with real-world equipment, helping them gain the skills they need to succeed in the transportation industry.

School officials say they are grateful for Great Plains Manufacturing’s commitment to supporting workforce development and investing in the future of Salina Tech students.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Area Technical College