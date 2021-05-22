Semi Crashes at Big Junction

A truck driver was transported to the hospital in Salina following a sing-vehicle rollover crash at the Junction of Interstate 70 and Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Freightliner semi was headed north on I-135, exiting to head west I-70. The truck and trailer were unable to negotiate the off ramp curve due to excessive speed and overturned. Both came to rest on the grass embankment.

The driver, 37-year-old Wasihun Adamu from Dallas, Texas, was transported to Salina Regional Heath Center, with possible injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Friday three miles north of Salina at the I 135 / I 70 junction.

_ _ _

Kansas Highway Patrol Photo