Investigators say it was strong winds that pushed a semi off the road along I-70, leaving one person injured in Gove County Saturday night.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 11 p.m. near exit 76, south of U.S. Highway 40. The semi was heading west and wound up in a ditch after rolling over.

The driver was unharmed, but a passenger, who was laying down in the sleeper area of the cab, was left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.