Selection Sunday: Kansas Earns No. 1 Seed in Midwest Region

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 14, 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference Champion Kansas Jayhawks earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, marking their 50th all-time NCAA Tournament and NCAA record 32nd consecutive appearance. The Jayhawks will take on the winner of No. 16 seeds Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 17 in the Midwest Region in Fort Worth, Texas.

Playing as the No. 1 seed for the 15th time in program history, Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament as the Big 12 regular season and tournament Champions, posting a 28-6 overall record and 14-4 mark in conference play.

Kansas will take on the winner of the First Four matchup between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Texas Southern holds an 18-12 (13-5 SWAC) record after winning the SWAC Tournament on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, winners of the Southland Conference Championship, enter the NCAA tournament with a 23-11 overall record including 7-7 in conference play.

Kansas has posted a 39-13 record as a No. 1 seed, with its most recent appearance in 2018. Kansas is 14-0 all-time against No. 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

