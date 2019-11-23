Select Fishing, Hunting, State Park Regulations Changes Coming

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KWPT) Commission voted on a number of amendments to current regulations at its Nov. 14 meeting in Scott City, many of which will pertain to Kansas anglers:

Float materials used with a trotline must now be constructed only from plastic, wood, or foam and shall be a closed-cell construction, or solid body incapable of containing water—the same as floatlines and setlines.

In an effort to reduce the risk of transmission of invasive species, current baitfish regulations will now apply to crayfish, leeches, amphibians and mussels.

Soon, electronic carcass tagging will be available for Kansas paddlefish anglers.

Lyon State Fishing Lake will now be added to Kansas’ Aquatic Nuisance Species designated waters list.

Length and creel limits were adjusted at select Kansas waters. Anglers can view a complete list of length and creel limits for all public waters in the 2020 Kansas Fishing Regulations Summary available in January.

Other items voted on and approved by the KWPT Commission include:

The use of electronic licenses. Soon, hunters and anglers will be able to store select licenses, permits and carcass tags on their mobile device.

Listing the cylindrical papershell mussel as a Kansas endangered species; de-listing the Arkansas darter from a Kansas threatened species to a Species In Need of Conservation (SINC); and removing the Wabash pigtoe mussel from the SINC list.

Removing the motor vehicle permit requirement for properly identified vehicles transporting primary and secondary students, faculty and staff to a state park for school-related purposes.

Removing second turkey game tags in Turkey Management Units 3, 5 and 6 beginning with the spring 2020 season.

A reduction in season length for the fall turkey season beginning fall 2020. The fall 2020 turkey season will run Oct. 1 thru Nov. 10.

The meeting concluded with Secretary’s Orders, establishing June 6-7, 2020 as Free Fishing Days, and May 2, 2020 and November 27, 2020 as Free Park Entrance Days.

To view complete video and audio recordings of the November 14 Commission meeting, visit ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission.

The next KWPT Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Riverside Community Building, 510 Park Ave, in Iola.