Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 42 °

Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

Big 12 ReleaseMarch 7, 2021

Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be played March 10-13 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Baylor earned the No. 1 seed after winning its first Big 12 regular season title.

Joining the Bears as top six seeds are No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 West Virginia, No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Texas Tech. The top six seeds receive first round byes and will begin play on Thursday.

First-round games will be contested on Wednesday with No. 8 TCU versus No. 9 Kansas State and No. 7 Oklahoma against No. 10 Iowa State.

The entire Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised nationally on ESPN or ESPN2 and also available on the ESPN App.

2021 PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
T-Mobile Center – Kansas City

Wednesday, March 10
No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPN) 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (ESPN/2) 10:30 a.m.
No. 1 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Kansas vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner  (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 5:00 p.m.

Times / Networks subject to change.
All games are available via the ESPN App.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Strong Defensive Effort Propels K-State Past ...

March 6, 2021 11:21 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 3/4

March 5, 2021 8:25 am

Jayhawks Use Big Second Half to Overcome UTEP...

March 4, 2021 11:02 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 3/3

 10:30 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Seeds Set for Big 12 Men’s Basket...

Seeds have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be pla...

March 7, 2021 Comments

Tag Office Appointment System Up an...

Kansas News

March 7, 2021

VIDEO: Buffalo Grass; Controlling W...

Farming News

March 7, 2021

Kansas Parks Staff to the Rescue

Kansas News

March 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tag Office Appointment Sy...
March 7, 2021Comments
Kansas Parks Staff to the...
March 7, 2021Comments
KWU Provost Earns Nationa...
March 7, 2021Comments
Donate a Portion of Your ...
March 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices