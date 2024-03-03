Seeds Set For 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

By Big 12 Sports Release March 3, 2024

Oklahoma earned the top seed in the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, held March 7-12 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title outright, posting a 15-3 league record to finish one game ahead of No. 2 seed Texas.No. 3 seed Kansas State (13-5) and No. 4 seed Iowa State (12-6) captured the final two double-byes into the quarterfinals, which take place Saturday, March 9. Iowa State, involved in a three-team tie at 12-6, earned the tiebreaker by virtue of a 2-1 record against Baylor (2-1 against tied teams) and West Virginia (1-3 against tied teams), then winning the head-to-head matchup with Baylor once West Virginia was dropped from the tiebreaking procedure.The tiebreaking procedure resulted in Baylor receiving the No. 5 seed and West Virginia slotting into the No. 6 spot. Kansas (11-7) is the No. 7 seed and faces No. 10 BYU (6-12) at 5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. MT in the second round on Friday, March 8. No. 8 seed Oklahoma State (7-11) faces No. 9 TCU (6-12) in the other second round matchup, set to tip at 1:30 p.m. CT. TCU earned the tiebreaker over BYU due to a 2-0 record in the head-to-head matchups.Cincinnati (5-13) holds the tiebreaker in the three-way tie for 11th, taking the 11-seed with a 2-1 record against No. 12 seed Texas Tech (2-2 against tied teams) and No. 13 seed Houston (1-2 against tied teams). Cincinnati faces No. 14 seed UCF (3-15) at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on March 7, following the opening game of the Championship with Texas Tech facing Houston at 5:30 p.m. CT.Single-session tickets remain on sale, online only at www.Big12Sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com. Premium seating options range from $35-$85, dependent on the session and sideline reserved seats range from $15 for early rounds to $25 for the championship game. General Admission tickets can be purchased starting at $10.2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball ChampionshipThursday, March 7 – First RoundGame 1: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Houston, 5:30 p.m. CTGame 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 UCF, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ETFriday, March 8 – Second RoundGame 3: No. 5 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner, 11 a.m. CTGame 4: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 TCU, 1:30 p.m. CTGame 5: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 BYU, 5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. MTGame 6: No. 6 West Virginia vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ETSaturday, March 9 – QuarterfinalsGame 7: No. 4 Iowa State vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m. CTGame 8: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Winner Game 4, 1:30 p.m. CTGame 9: No. 2 Texas vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. MTGame 10: No. 3 Kansas State vs. Winner Game 6, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ETMonday, March 11 – SemifinalsGame 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:30 p.m. CTGame 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4 p.m. CT/3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ETTuesday, March 12 – ChampionshipGame 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET