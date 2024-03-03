Seeds Set For 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

Oklahoma earned the top seed in the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, held March 7-12 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season title outright, posting a 15-3 league record to finish one game ahead of No. 2 seed Texas.



No. 3 seed Kansas State (13-5) and No. 4 seed Iowa State (12-6) captured the final two double-byes into the quarterfinals, which take place Saturday, March 9. Iowa State, involved in a three-team tie at 12-6, earned the tiebreaker by virtue of a 2-1 record against Baylor (2-1 against tied teams) and West Virginia (1-3 against tied teams), then winning the head-to-head matchup with Baylor once West Virginia was dropped from the tiebreaking procedure.



The tiebreaking procedure resulted in Baylor receiving the No. 5 seed and West Virginia slotting into the No. 6 spot. Kansas (11-7) is the No. 7 seed and faces No. 10 BYU (6-12) at 5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. MT in the second round on Friday, March 8. No. 8 seed Oklahoma State (7-11) faces No. 9 TCU (6-12) in the other second round matchup, set to tip at 1:30 p.m. CT. TCU earned the tiebreaker over BYU due to a 2-0 record in the head-to-head matchups.



Cincinnati (5-13) holds the tiebreaker in the three-way tie for 11th, taking the 11-seed with a 2-1 record against No. 12 seed Texas Tech (2-2 against tied teams) and No. 13 seed Houston (1-2 against tied teams). Cincinnati faces No. 14 seed UCF (3-15) at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on March 7, following the opening game of the Championship with Texas Tech facing Houston at 5:30 p.m. CT.



Single-session tickets remain on sale, online only at www.Big12Sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com. Premium seating options range from $35-$85, dependent on the session and sideline reserved seats range from $15 for early rounds to $25 for the championship game. General Admission tickets can be purchased starting at $10.



2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship

Thursday, March 7 – First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Houston, 5:30 p.m. CT

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 UCF, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET



Friday, March 8 – Second Round

Game 3: No. 5 Baylor vs. Game 1 Winner, 11 a.m. CT

Game 4: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 TCU, 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 5: No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 BYU, 5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. MT

Game 6: No. 6 West Virginia vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET



Saturday, March 9 – Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 4 Iowa State vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m. CT

Game 8: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Winner Game 4, 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 9: No. 2 Texas vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. MT

Game 10: No. 3 Kansas State vs. Winner Game 6, 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET



Monday, March 11 – Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:30 p.m. CT

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 4 p.m. CT/3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET



Tuesday, March 12 – Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET