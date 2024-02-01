Seed Library Opens

The seed library is open. The Salina Public Library is making free seeds available.

The organization says you can get a head start on your garden by visiting their seed library. There’s a variety veggies, fruits, herbs and flowers.

Patrons may stop by and take up to three seed packets and a growing guide, no checkout is required.

The library also has a handy growing guide with some basic gardening info. It’s located right around the corner from the checkout desk.