Seed Library Opens

The seed library is open. The Salina Public Library is making free seeds available.
The organization says you can get a head start on your garden by visiting their seed library. There’s a variety veggies, fruits, herbs and flowers.
Patrons may stop by and take up to three seed packets and a growing guide, no checkout is required.
The library also has a handy growing guide with some basic gardening info. It’s located right around the corner from the checkout desk.
