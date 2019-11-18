See & Sell Holiday Market is Saturday

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is inviting the public to kick off the holiday season this weekend by shopping at the 53rd annual See & Sell Holiday Market and supporting Kansas Girl Scouts at the same time.

The popular arts and crafts show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.23 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway in Salina. This year attendees can expect to find more than 200 vendors who sold out the event center. Vendors will be selling a variety of gift items, crafts, home decor, clothing, jewelry and accessories, bath and body products, holiday decor, kitchen and food items, floral, children’s items, and much, much more. T he first 100 shoppers through the door will get a See & Sell goody bag containing coupons and special offers from vendors at the show.

Tickets for the 53rd annual See & Sell Holiday Market are $5 at the door, and children ages 12 and under get in free. Proceeds from the gate and booth sales support Girl Scouts in 80 Kansas counties. For more information, go to seeandsellshow.com or call 1-888-686-MINT (6468).