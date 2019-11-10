Salina, KS

See N Sell Event Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2019

One of the largest events of its kind in the Midwest will be held in Salina later this month.

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is inviting the public to kick off the holiday season by shopping at the 53rd annual See & Sell Holiday Market and supporting Kansas Girl Scouts at the same time.

This popular arts and crafts show, which attracts 3,000 shoppers from Kansas and surrounding states each year, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.23 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway in Salina. More than 200 vendors have sold out the event center this year. Vendors will be selling a variety of gift items, crafts, home decor, clothing, jewelry and accessories, bath and body products, holiday decor, kitchen and food items, floral, children’s items, and much, much more. The first 100 shoppers through the door will get a See & Sell goody bag containing coupons and special offers for area businesses.

Tickets for the 53rd annual See & Sell Holiday Market are $5 at the door, and children ages 12 and under get in free. Proceeds from the gate and booth sales support Girl Scouts in 80 Kansas counties.

For more information, go to seeandsellshow.com or call 1-888-686-MINT (6468).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

