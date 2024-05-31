“See Kansas” Exhibit Opens in Abilene

Artwork celebrating beloved Kansas landmarks is now on display at the Abilene Public Library.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the art is inspired by the 1930s and 1940s National Parks posters. Produced by Parks and Green Spaces LLC, the vibrant collection showcases the beauty and history of iconic Kansas landscapes.

A collaboration between the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Abilene Public Library, the exhibit features works from nine talented artists across the state. The pieces highlight Kansas landmarks such as Nicodemus, Monument Rocks, the Flint Hills, and other notable destinations. A special highlight is the “See Abilene” piece, emphasizing the elements that have earned Abilene recognition as the Best Historic Small Town.

The exhibit will be on display in the Carnegie Room at the Abilene Public Library until August 7 and coincides with the library’s 2024 summer reading theme: “Adventure Begins at Your Library”.