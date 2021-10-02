Sedgwick Wipes Out Ell-Saline

Sedgwick senior quarterback Lance Hoffsommer is thought by many to be the top signal caller in Class 1-A, if not one of the best in the state. In one half, Hoffsommer made believers out of anybody who may question that by firing seven touchdown pass, including five to senior Ryan Stucky, leading his Cardinals to a blowout win 55-12 over the Ell-Saline Cardinals.

Here is a rundown (by quarter and time left in the quarter) of Hoffsommer’s dominating performance:

1st quarter:

9:28: 16 yards to Stucky

8:34: 20 yards to Stucky

6:18: 63 yards to Stucky

4:10: 47 yards to sophomore Jeff Nold

2nd quarter:

10:18: 19 yards to Stucky

4:49: 76 yards to senior Chris Ward

:01.9: 37 yards to Stucky

Hoffsommer’s total passing yardage on just his TD passes totaled 278.

Sedgwick also got a 12 yard touchdown run by senior Austin Cook at the 7:48 mark of the second stanza to take a 55-0 lead into halftime.

Hoffsommer did not play in the second half, a half played with a continuous clock.

The only scoring in half number 2 went to Ell-Saline. With 9:40 to go in the game, junior QB Kade Wilson hit sophomore Joe Heichel on an 80 yard touchdown strike. The last score of the game was senior Kayden Goddard with his second pick-6 of the season in a play that covered 62 yards.

Ell-Saline fell to 2-3 on the year and will travel to undefeated Inman to take on a Teuton team that is averaging 59 points a game while giving up their first 3 points of the season Friday night when Plainville managed a field goal in a 48-3 win for Inman. Meanwhile, Sedgwick—still perfect at 5-0—goes on the road to Remington.