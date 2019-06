A burglary in the 1900 block of N. 9th St. results in an estimated $20,000 loss.

According to Captain Paul Forester, an unknown suspect broke into a trailer sometime between 5:30 PM on the 15th and 8:30 AM on the 16th.

Suretech was hired to install locks (key-card readers) for a new hotel. There is no list of what has been stolen at this time but the estimated loss is around $20,000

There are no suspects at this time.