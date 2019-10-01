Secret Service Program at Eisenhower Presidential Library

The Secret Service will be the topic of discussion at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the facility, the next Evenings at Ease program is Tuesday, October 8, at 7 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium of the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene. This program is free and open to the public. A sign-language interpreter will be available for this program.

Rebecca Youngblood Vaughn, MD, daughter of former Secret Service Deputy Director Rufus W. Youngblood, discusses her father’s memoir, “20 Years in the Secret Service.” Vaughn presents her father’s story, highlighting Youngblood’s 20-year career. He joined the Secret Service in 1951 and protected Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon. Originally published in 1973, Vaughn republished her father’s memoir honoring a man who genuinely loved his country and his role in the U.S. Secret Service during a critical period of American history. This second edition includes additional photos from a variety of archives including the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

The book is available for purchase in our gift shop. A book signing will follow Vaughn’s presentation.