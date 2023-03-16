Second Year of Women in Leadership Conference

One of Kansas Wesleyan’s rising events, the university’s annual Women in Leadership conference, is set for March 30. The event will be held in Mabee Arena, beginning at 4:30 p.m., and admission is free.

According to KWU, Women in Leadership, now in its second year, provides an opportunity for all women, including students, to network with female community leaders. This year’s speakers include keynote Mollie Hale Carter, executive chairman of Sunflower Bank, the Honorable Angela Coble ’94, a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals, and Renee Duxler, the interim president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. Numerous other leaders of north-central Kansas will be present, with a full list of speakers below.

All participants are asked to bring a feminine or other hygiene product, which will be donated to the Salina Area Emergency Aid / Food Bank.

Women in Leadership speakers:

Mollie Hale Carter, executive chairman, Sunflower Bank – Keynote Speaker

Karen Couch, executive director, Salina Emergency Aid / Food Bank

Donna Pearson McClish, founder/CEO, Common Ground

Dr. Alysia Starkey, CEO/dean, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus

Vickee Spicer, executive director, Prairieland Market

Lindsey White, recruiter, SFC Global Supply Chain

Hon. Angela Coble ’94, judge, Kansas Court of Appeals

Renee Duxler, interim president/CEO, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce

Madyson Beckett ’22, graduate student speaker

Alexis Utz, student speaker



To lock in your seat for Women in Leadership 2023, please visit www.kwu.edu/womeninleadership23 and register before March 24.