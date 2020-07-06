Second USD 305 Staffer Tests Positive For COVID

A second USD 305 staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, Heartland Early Education Center received confirmation on Monday that a second staff person tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer has not been working with students .

This individual was directly connected to a case announced last week. The Saline County Health Department is in the process of contacting anyone who needs to be notified.

Ensuring the health and safety of children at Heartland Early Education Programs is foremost. The building has enhanced measures including deep cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Masks and social distancing are a part of how the district staff operate. Employees and families are expected to self-screen before coming to work and school. It is critical that anyone who is not feeling well not come to school.

Salina USD 305 continues to communicate regularly with and follow the guidance of the Saline County Health Department. In addition, the Saline County Health Department is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for additional guidance. Our goal is to provide safe learning environments for our students and ensure the well-being of both students and staff.

Heartland Early Education is a multi-county program that serves eligible children birth to five and their families.