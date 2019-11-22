Second Teen Charged in Liberal High School Threat Case

Police have ID’d a second suspect following Wednesday’s police lockdown at Liberal High School.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested late Wednesday, this after a 15-year-old male was taken into custody earlier the same day.

The older boy has reportedly been charged with criminal threatening. Both arrests came after police deemed the suspects as having been responsible for leaving written threats on a school restroom stall.

Police say both threats warned that a shooting at the school was imminent.