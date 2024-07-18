Second Summer Toy Bash Saturday

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest is for the second time hosting a summer event. The Salina Heart Land Toy Show, billed as the largest toy show in Kansas, is traditionally held in November. Based on how it was received last summer, the second Heartland Toy Show Summer Bash is planned.

Organizers say there will be a couple of hundred tables full of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.

Here is a partial listing:

Antique and collectible cast iron toys

Farm toys

Vintage toys

Pedal cars

Trains

Dolls

Model kits

Banks

Boats

Games

Metal signs

Hot Wheels

Diecast

Barbies

GI Joes

The Heartland Toy Show Summer Bash is this Saturday from 9 till 3, at the 4-H Building. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.