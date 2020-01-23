Second “Souper Bowl of Hope” Weekend

In conjunction with the biggest weekends of football games of the year, Salina’s biggest weekend efforts of the year to gather food for the hungry are here. The 2020 Souper Bowl of Hope kicked off last weekend, and will continue again this weekend.

The Souper Bowl of Hope is an effort of Salina churches and businesses to gather cans of soup. Volunteers will be collecting canned soup donations at all three Dillons stores and the Save-A-Lot grocery store. They will be there this weekend again, and then one final time on Saturday Feb 1st, the eve of Super Bowl 54.

The soup will be donated to five organizations that feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

The goal this year is to collect 54,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 54.

Salina businesses can also help. Organizers are asking businesses to collect soup and donations from now until Super Bowl Sunday which is February 2nd. $25 will allow them to buy 60 cans of soup. You may bring your donations to the Salina Emergency Food Bank or call 825-4241 for pickup.

The collection effort comes at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare.