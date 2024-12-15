Second Phase Approved for New Apartment Complex

Another phase of a highly anticipated apartment complex has been approved to be built.

Real estate firm, Salina Destination Development (SDD) at the last Salina City Commission meeting for $56,700,000 in Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds, for Phase 2 of the project. City commissioners voted to allow the real estate firm that is partnered with the City of Salina, to put forth an additional 252 units, along with the 248 units of Phase 1 for the new multi-family housing.

Project lead for the development of the apartments, Jeremy Hurt said they plan to move in residents next summer of 2025 with one portion to be open and the other to be under construction during Phase 1. Phase 1 is expected to be totally complete at the end of 2025. Hurt also said he anticipates Phase 2 to start assembly at around February or March, 2025, and will finish late 2026.

The Phase 2 project will be able to utilize the second half of the state’s grant to support the construction, which is an additional $12,000,000 incentive.

The new apartment complex will be situated at the intersection of Magnolia & I 135.