Second Mental Evaluation Still Pending

A judge is still waiting for a second mental evaluation to be completed before deciding if a Salina man accused of a double murder is competent to stand trial.

Via video, 36-year-old Preston Reyna appeared in Saline County District Court Monday afternoon.

Central Kansas Mental Health Center has already completed a court ordered comprehensive mental health evaluation. Because of lingering concerns, back in April the court granted a request by Reyna’s attorneys and ordered a second expert conduct a comprehensive mental evaluation.

On Monday Reyna’s attorneys indicated the evaluation with take at least another month before it will be complete.

Reyna is accused of killing 64-year-old Rosalinda Reyna and 84-year-old Martha Velasquez Reyna, his mother and grandmother.

Back on Sunday, February 16th, at 5:33 in the evening police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Vassar Dr in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two females in the driveway, who were deceased due to an apparent homicide. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

At 5:38 PM, officers located the suspect a couple blocks from the scene and took him into custody without incident.

Reyna is facing charges which include:

2 counts of 1st Degree Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery,

Aggravated Kidnapping

2 counts of Domestic Violence Battery

Domestic Violence Damage to Property