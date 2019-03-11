Second Legislative Update Planned Saturday

The second in a series of Legislative Issue Meetings with the Saline County Legislative Delegation will be held this Saturday. The event is 8:30-10am, at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash. The meetings are designed to keep citizens informed on state legislative activity.

Senator Randall Hardy, and Representatives Steven Johnson, Diana Dierks and J.R. Claeys have been invited to attend. The format of the meetings will consist of opening remarks from the legislators, written questions from the audience, and closing remarks from the legislators.

The event is 8:30-10am, at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

The final meeting is scheduled for and May 20th.

The meetings are sponsored by AT & T. They are free and open to the public.