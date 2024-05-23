Second Human Bird Flu Case In U.S.

A second person in the U.S. has been diagnosed with bird flu. The individual is a Michigan farm worker who had regular exposure to infected livestock.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the person had mild symptoms and has recovered.

Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said in a press release that the general public’s health risk is low with no signs of sustained human-to-human transmission.

The farm worker’s case is the second linked to the outbreak of the virus in dairy cows.

At least 51 herds in nine states reported infections.