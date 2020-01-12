Salina, KS

Second-Half Run Lifts Texas Past K-State, 64-50

KSU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 12, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas opened the second half on a 12-0 run, part of a 20-2 run that was sandwiched between the two halves, as the Longhorns earned their first Big 12 win of the season and kept Kansas State winless in league play with a 64-50 win on Saturday night before 8,496 fans at the Frank Erwin Center.

The loss punctuated a miserable day for K-State (7-8, 0-3 Big 12), which saw the team not arrive in Austin until 2:30 p.m., on Saturday due to weather delays and mechanical issues with the team’s charter flight.

With K-State leading 25-23 after a basket by junior Cartier Diarra with 2:48 before halftime, Texas scored 20 of the game’s next 22 points, flipping a two-point deficit into a 43-27 lead with 13:11 to play. The Wildcats missed their first 12 field goals of the second half before the Longhorns were called for a goaltend on a Diarra layup at the 12:00 mark.

Diarra was the only Wildcat to score in double figures with a game-tying 14 points to go with 5 assists.

Junior Matt Coleman III led three Longhorns in double figures with a game-tying 14 points, while sophomore Courtney Ramey and junior Jase Febres added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

