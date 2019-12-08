Salina, KS

Second Half Rally Falls Short Against Marquette

KSU Athletics ReleaseDecember 8, 2019

K-State rallied in the second half but dropped a 73-65 contest to Marquette on Saturday evening. The Cats fell to 5-3 on the season, while Marquette improved to 7-2.

The Golden Eagles took a 39-26 advantage to the break behind 7-of-11 shooting from long range in the opening 20 minutes. The Cats cut into the lead with a run to start the second half and got as close as one (45-44) with less than 13 minutes remaining. The visitors pushed the lead back to double digits, however, and the Cats were unable to rally.

K-State was led by Cartier Diarra’s 14 points. Diarra added eight rebounds and five assists on the night. Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed each added 11, while DaJuan Gordon also reached double figures with 10.

Marquette was led by Markus Howard’s 19 points. Jamal Cain chipped in with 17 for the Golden Eagles.

Second Half Rally Falls Short Again...

