Second Evaluation Granted in Murder Case

A Salina man accused of a double murder will get a second opinion, and undergo a second mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Via video, 35-year-old Preston Reyna appeared in Saline County District Court Monday afternoon in front of Judge Amy Norton.

Central Kansas Mental Health Center has already completed a court ordered comprehensive mental health evaluation. Reyna’s attorney’s indicated there are still concerns about him being mentally competent to understand the charges and assist in their defense. They requested that a second expert conduct a comprehensive mental evaluation.

The Saline County Attorney’s Office had no objection to the second evaluation. Judge Norton granted the request. It will take a minimum of 45 days to be completed.

Reyna is accused of killingĀ 64-year-old Rosalinda Reyna and 84-year-old Martha Velasquez Reyna, his mother and grandmother.

Back on Sunday, February 16th, at 5:33 in the evening police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Vassar Dr in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two females in the driveway of the residence, who were deceased due to an apparent homicide. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

At 5:38 PM, officers located the suspect a couple blocks from the scene and took him into custody without incident.

Reyna is facing charges which include:

2 counts of 1st Degree Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery,

Aggravated Kidnapping

2 counts of Domestic Violence Battery

Domestic Violence Damage to Property