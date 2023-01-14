Second Business Plan Competition

Opportunities to win some startup cash and hone business skills are coming to Salina in March.

The second annual Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge will be held on Friday, March 24th at 6pm at Kansas Wesleyan University, Peters Science Hall (100 E. Claflin). The Challenge is open to residents of Saline, Ellsworth, McPherson, Dickinson, and Ottawa counties. Start-up businesses as well as businesses who have been operating for three (3) years or less are encouraged to apply.

This year there will five cash awards. Last year there were three.

1st Place- $7500 cash prize

2nd Place- $4500 cash prize

3rd Place- $3000 cash prize

4th Place- $2000 cash prize

5th Place- $1000 cash prize

The competition consists of three elements:

Full business plan (limited to 12 pages)

Elevator pitch video (2-3 minute video)

Live pitch presentation (5 minutes) followed by judge Q&A

Application for the competition consists of uploading full business plan, as well as the URL link to a 2-3 minute elevator pitch video that summarizes your business. Application deadline is March 10th, 2023 at 11:59pm. Ten (10) applicants will then be chosen to move on and compete on March 24th at 6pm for the live pitch presentation and Q&A.

The entrepreneurial challenge is named in honor of local businessman Charlie Walker, the founder of Blue Beacon Truck Wash, Rolling Hills Zoo, and numerous other businesses. Mr. Walker spent his entire lifetime dedicated to local philanthropy and community support prior to passing away in 2012. His family continues Charlie’s commitment to the Salina community through a broad range of civic causes.