Second Annual Building Bridges Planned

Todd PittengerOctober 17, 2022

 Community, business, industry, families and educators will gather around a shared interest in Career and Technical Education (CTE) on November 3, 5:15-7:30 p.m. at Central High School.

According to the USD 305 School District, Building Bridges is a partnership between USD 305, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kansas WorkforceONE. The partnership is designed to continuously improve CTE services.

“The goal is to make our CTE programs better,” explained Linn Exline, superintendent. “Community input helps us align learning experiences with the workplace.” The event is free and open to everyone. Guests will hear students present about CTE projects, tour CTE facilities and discuss strengthening Salina through CTE. Salina Public Schools culinary students will prepare and serve a variety of hors-d’oeuvres.

Tom Christy, co-founder of Geoprobe Systems, will open the event with a talk about Salina’s entrepreneurial spirit. While that spirit drives industry and community growth, it is also an attractive quality for tomorrow’s workforce.

“Our goal is to retain talented students and encourage them to pursue careers in Saline County,” said Curtis Stevens, director of secondary education.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend this free event on November 3 at Central High School, 5:15 – 7:30 p.m.

 

